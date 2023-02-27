ASEAN ASEAN, EU reinforce cooperation relations The 30th ASEAN-EU Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) Meeting has been convened in Jakarta, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening ASEAN-EU cooperation and to uphold ASEAN centrality based on shared relevant fundamental principles of their respective Indo-Pacific approaches.

World Singapore to focus on supporting SMEs planning to raise productivity Amid the challenges of rising costs, Singapore is focusing on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are prepared to take steps to raise productivity and expand their business, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on February 24.

World Cambodia, Thailand commit to renewing partnership Cambodia and Thailand are committed to promoting a multifaceted development partnership for peace and prosperity in the region.

World Cambodia’s bird flu situation “worrying”: WHO The World Health Organisation (WHO) is working with Cambodian authorities to take timely measures in response to the bird flu situation in the country after it detected two human cases of H5N1 avian influenza in one family.