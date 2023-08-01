Vietnam welcomed nearly 6.6 million international visitors in the first seven months of this year, accounting for 83% of the yearly target, according to Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

During the period, the industry also served 76.5 million domestic tourists. Total revenues from tourism reached 17.6 billion USD.

July alone saw over 1 million foreign arrivals, 6.5% higher than that of the previous month.

The RoK remained the largest source market of Vietnam tourism in the first seven months of this year with 1.9 million arrivals, accounting for one-third of total international visitors to Vietnam. It was followed by China and the US.

Many main source markets for tourists in Vietnam saw growth in July, such as Taiwan (China), Japan, China, the US and the Republic of Korea./.

VNA