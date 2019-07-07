Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnam Tourism Association and its chapters in the northern mountainous provinces of Phu Tho, Hoa Binh and Son La provinces are scheduled to launch an anti-plastic-waste action programme from July 15 to 17.Accordingly, a parade advocating environmentally friendly tourism will take place in Phu Tho’s Viet Tri city.Hoa Binh will host an anti-plastic waste communications campaign, with local tourism businesses hanging related posters at their premises.Meanwhile, Son La will hold an event calling for the development of eco-tourism and reduction of plastic bag use.With 13 million tonnes of waste released to the ocean every year, Vietnam ranks 17th in the world for plastic waste pollution.The country aims to reduce 65 percent of non-biodegradable plastic bags used at supermarkets and shopping malls by 2020 compare to 2010. By 2026, it targets zero non-biodegradable plastic bags.-VNA