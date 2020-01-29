Health Passengers from China asked to fill out health declaration forms All travellers entering Vietnam from China must fill out health declaration forms at the border gates from January 25 as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Health PM urges ministries, localities to prevent nCoV outbreak Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued an urgent dispatch on preventing the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain, which is developing complicatedly in China without specific treatment and preventive vaccine yet.

Society Ministry advises Vietnamese against travelling to nCoV-affected areas The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens against travelling to the areas reporting the acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain or likely affected by the disease as specified by Chinese authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Health Deputy PM requests greater efforts to prevent nCoV outbreak Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chaired an urgent meeting in Hanoi on January 24 in response to the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain.