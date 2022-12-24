Travel Hanoi welcomes 18.7 million visitors this year Hanoi's Department of Tourism has estimated that 18.7 million tourists visited the capital city in 2022, 4.7 times higher than the figure of 2021 and equal to 64.7% of the number in 2019 – the year before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Travel Visit Vietnam Year-Quang Nam 2022 wraps up The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People’s Committee of central Quang Nam province on December 22 organised a ceremony to wrap up the Visit Vietnam Year-Quang Nam 2022 and launch the National Startup Year 2023.

Videos Wild peach blossoms on full display in Yen Bai To day (wild peach blossoms) are associated with the lives of many generations of H’Mong people in Mu Cang Chai district in Yen bai province. To honour the flower, the first To day Flower Festival will be held in late December, showcasing a range of cultural and artistic activities with the bold cultural identity of local ethnic groups.

Destinations Quang Ninh’s Winter Carnival 2022 to take place on December 24 Winter Carnival 2022 will take place in the Tuan Chau International Tourist Complex in Ha Long city, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on December 24.