Vietnam's tourism development strategy to 2030, set an orientation to accelerate the digital transformation process, in the tourism industry, toward the formation and development of a smart tourism ecosystem.

The spread of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, along with the development of technology has changed tourist behaviour, from searching for information, booking services and experiences at the destination, to sharing feelings and memories of the trip. Most of it took place in the digital environment.

The change in the market with the focus on tourists, has forced service providers as well as the Government to have solutions, to quickly adapt and take advantage of digital achievements, to transform the operating model, and method in the new era.

Vietnam has also stepped up eight places, in the 2021 Tourism and Travel Development Index, from 60th to 52nd in the overall index./.

VNA