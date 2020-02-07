Travel Hanoi’s relics, tourist sites re-opened after sterilisation Relic sites and tourist destinations in Hanoi were re-opened to visitors on February 6 after a one-day closure for antiseptic spraying and other preventive measures against the threat of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Travel Bamboo Airways to launch Hanoi-Prague air route The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has licensed Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways to operate a direct route between the capital city of Hanoi and the Czech Republic’s capital of Prague.

Travel Vietnam among world’s fastest growing travel destinations in 2019 Vietnam was ranked seventh among the world’s 20 fastest growing travel destinations in 2019, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).