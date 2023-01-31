Tourism sector serves 13 million domestic tourists in January (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese tourism industry served 13 million domestic tourists in January, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Total revenue from tourists during the month was estimated at 46 trillion VND (1.96 billion USD).

During the seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday that lasted from January 20-26, the country was estimated to serve 9 million domestic visitors, an increase of about 47.5% compared to the 2022 Tet, with an estimated revenue of 17.5 trillion VND.



The local tourism sector targets 110 million tourists this year, including 8 million foreign visitors and 102 million domestic holiday-makers; and earn some 650 trillion VND from the non-smoke industry.



In 2022, Vietnam recorded around 101.3 million domestic tourists, exceeding the yearly plan by 68.3% . The tourism sector booked some 495 trillion VND (21.1 billion USD) in revenue, 23% higher than the target, thanks to the whopping number of domestic tourists./.