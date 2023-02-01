Total revenue from tourists during the month was estimated at 1.96 billion USD.

During the seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday that lasted from January 20-26, the country was estimated to serve 9 million domestic visitors, an increase of about 47.5% compared to the 2022 Tet, with an estimated revenue of 746 million USD.

The local tourism sector targets 110 million tourists this year, including 8 million foreign visitors and 102 million domestic holiday-makers.

Meanwhile, international visitors to Vietnam in the first month of the year reached more than 870,000 arrivals, up 23% over the previous month and nearly 45 times higher than the same period last year. However, the figure decreased by 42% compared to the same period in 2019, the time before the pandemic.

With nearly 260,000 arrivals, the Republic of Korea is still the largest market providing international visitors to Vietnam. It was followed by the US and Thailand. Although China has opened its doors since January 8, the number of visitors from this country to Vietnam in January is still modest, estimated at more than 15,000./.

VNA