The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued a document on protecting the environment and limiting the use of plastic bags, straws and cups.The ministry asked the Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism to implement the document and direct tourist service business establishments, resorts, and sites to take environmental protection measures.They were called to enhance the use of environmentally-friendly products such as straws and cups made of organic materials or usable for many times while limiting the use of products hard to decompose, thus minimising plastic waste.Most recently, the tourism sector launched the “Go Green” campaign to raise public awareness of the environmental protection, especially among businesses and workers in the field.According to the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum, Vietnam is ranking 129th among the 136 countries in terms of environmental sustainability.To improve the situation, the tourism industry has built a set of criteria for the application of tourism sustainable label “Green Lotus” for accommodation establishments in Vietnam.It also focused on inspecting the observance of regulations on tourism environmental protection and raising public awareness of the issue.In 2019, the tourism sector aims to serve around 17.5 – 18 million international tourists.-VNA