Tourism set to become Ninh Thuan’s economic spearhead
A view of Vinh Hy Bay (Photo: VNA)Ninh Thuan (VNA) – The south central province of Ninh Thuan expects to welcome 3.5 million tourists by 2025, including 455,000 foreign arrivals, according to the provincial tourism development plan announced on February 17.
Under the plan, set for 2021-2025 with a vision towards 2030, the province aims to serve 6 million visitors, of whom 900,000 are foreigners, by 2030.
The tourism sector is projected to generate 2.9 trillion VND (126.94 million USD) by 2025, and 5.9 trillion VND by 2030, becoming an economic spearhead that contributes about 15 percent of the locality’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP).
In the next four years, Ninh Thuan will focus on developing domestic tourism while recovering international markets like Russia and Eastern Europe. Meanwhile, efforts will be made to attract high-end tourists from the existing markets and approach new markets in Southeast Asia, Western Europe and Northern America.
An overview of the conference to announce the plan (Photo: VNA)Leisure, culture, agriculture and high-tech, and eco-tourism, along with tours offering entertainment activities with sand and salt, those to renewable energy farms, and medical tourism are among major projects to be rolled out by Ninh Thuan.
To realise the plan, Ninh Thuan will focus on personnel development, investment in new tourist sites, brand building and promotion activities.
The plan is expected to cost over 75.53 trillion VND (3.3 billion USD), of which around 79 billion VND comes from the budget.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Long Bien asked the tourism sector to increase measures to safely and flexibly adapt to and effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic.
The official also stressed the need to intensify the application of information-technology in management and promote digital transformation in the tourism sector./.