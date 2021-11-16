Tourism sites in Ninh Binh, Ben Tre open door to local visitors
Tourism sites in the northern province of Ninh Binh began welcoming local visitors back on November 15 after a long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, as November 15 is Monday - a workday, these tourism sites were quite empty.
Bui Van Manh, Director of the provincial Department of Tourism, said that in order to gradually restore and develop tourism, the opening will be done step by step. Firstly, the tourism sites are only open to local holiday-makers. Then, based on the pandemic situation, the sector will pilot welcoming visitors from other localities who take package tours. After the pilot period, the tourism industry will advise the provincial People's Committee on whether to continue to open the door to tourists from outside Ninh Binh.
To attract more visitors, the province will step up tourism promotion, and organised online tours to introduce them to the province’s tourist attractions and products.
Also on November 15, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre launched a programme to offer tours to ‘green’ (safe) zones in the “kingdom of coconut”.
To date, 70 out of 162 travel units in the province have registered to resume operations.
According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, from November 15 to the end of 2021, Ben Tre will open its door to local holidaymakers and those from other Vietnamese localities.
From January 2022 to December 31, 2022, it will begin welcoming foreign visitors back, depending on the pandemic situation./.