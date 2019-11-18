Last year, Vietnam received 15.5 million international tourists, up 19.9 percent over 2017. The number of international visitors to Vietnam this October hit 14.5 million, 13 per cent higher than the same month last year.

As the three biggest economic and tourism hubs, HCM City, Hanoi and Da Nang, see the tourist growth during the year and they also report the construction of more hotel rooms to serve demand.

With tourist growth of 26.1 per cent by this July, during 2019-21 Da Nang expects to add 9,479 rooms to current supply, of which 81.8 per cent are projected to be in the upscale and midscale segments.

Thanks to tourism and economic growth, the hotel transaction market in Vietnam has had a busy year.

According to experts, in Vietnam foreign investors are seeking investment opportunities with higher returns in operating hotel assets with in-place cash flow, while most domestic investors want to develop hotels and resorts from vacant land banks./.

