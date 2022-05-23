Visitors to the tourism week entitled “The Yellow Colour of Tam Coc - Trang An” will have the chance to experience Tam Coc’s cuisine, take part in a photography tour, and enjoy stellar art performances, among other activities.



Ninh Binh province has developed the tourism week into a standout tourism product to promote local destinations and stimulate tourism demand post-pandemic.



This year, it is being held at the Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourism site, which has one of the most scenic rice fields in Vietnam, a romantic waterway, and karst mountains. The site is host to eco-tourism, spiritual tourism, and culture and community-based tourism.

Besides its aesthetics and geological value, Tam Coc - Bich Dong has a lot of cultural values as well. It guards the history of Hoa Lu, which was chosen as the site of the capital by various emperors during the Dinh, early Le, and the beginning of the Ly reigns between 968-1009 and was inhabited by humans thousands of years ago./.

VNA