Tourist arrivals in Hanoi drop strongly
At a travel agency (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Tourist arrivals in Hanoi in the first quarter are estimated at 3.85 million, down 47.2 percent annually, according to the Hanoi Department of Tourism.
Of them, over 956,000 were foreigners and 2.89 million were domestic travellers, down 43.9 percent and 48.2 percent, respectively.
The total revenue from tourism was estimated at over 15.68 trillion VND (681.7 million USD), marking a decrease of 38.8 percent.
In March alone, over 321,390 visitors arrived in Hanoi, down 87.4 percent, with 133,740 foreigners, down 80 percent.
The local hospitality industry has been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the first three months of this year, hotel occupancy averaged 43 percent, down 26.2 percent year-on-year. The rate dropped to only 23.4 percent in March.
The tourism department has asked travel business individuals and entities to enhance safety measures amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic./.
