Travel Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 Two tourism products in Vietnam have won at the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 – an annual ceremony organised by the ASEAN-Japan Centre.

Travel Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road” The northern province of Quang Ninh plans to build a “heritage road” through art works along the Ha Long-Cam Pha-Van Don coastal route.

Society Hau Giang strives to become typical regional tourist destination Hau Giang province is set to take many concerted measures to establish itself as a typical destination of waterway and agricultural tourism in the Mekong Delta.

Travel Quang Ngai, Kien Giang close tourist attractions over COVID-19 fears Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai and southern province of Kien Giang have closed tourist attractions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.