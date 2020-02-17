Travel Hoi An among world’s most romantic places Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central coastal province of Quang Nam has been selected by the US Cable News Network (CNN) as one of the world’s 13 most romantic places to visit.

Travel Vietnam’s tourism sector counts cost of coronavirus The coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic could cause losses of 5.9-7.7 billion USD for the domestic tourism sector in the next three months, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

Travel Hanoi reports improvement in tourist arrivals The Hanoi Tourism Department has reported an increase in the number of tourists visiting local destinations as compared to the beginning of February.