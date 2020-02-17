Tourist arrivals in Quang Ninh forecast to drop in Q1 due to COVID-19 outbreak
Tourist arrivals in the northern province of Quang Ninh is forecast to decline significantly in the first quarter this year due to outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
At Van Don international airport, Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – Tourist arrivals in the northern province of Quang Ninh is forecast to decline significantly in the first quarter this year due to outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Compared to the same period last year, visitor arrivals from China and Northeast Asia, and from Western Europe, North America and Australia, are predicted to drop by about 80 percent and 30 percent, respectively. The number of domestic visitors is expected to fall by 70 percent.
The provincial tourism sector suggested taking new approaches to navigating new markets in Russia, Western Europe and India.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky suggested the local tourism sector convey the message of popularising Quang Ninh as a safe, friendly and attractive destination to domestic and foreign tourists.
Quang Ninh so far has not recorded any nCoV infection cases.
This year, it will put into operation Quang Hanh hot spring resort in Cam Pha city./.
Compared to the same period last year, visitor arrivals from China and Northeast Asia, and from Western Europe, North America and Australia, are predicted to drop by about 80 percent and 30 percent, respectively. The number of domestic visitors is expected to fall by 70 percent.
The provincial tourism sector suggested taking new approaches to navigating new markets in Russia, Western Europe and India.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky suggested the local tourism sector convey the message of popularising Quang Ninh as a safe, friendly and attractive destination to domestic and foreign tourists.
Quang Ninh so far has not recorded any nCoV infection cases.
This year, it will put into operation Quang Hanh hot spring resort in Cam Pha city./.