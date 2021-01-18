In the Hue Imperial Citadel (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Tourists visiting Hue monuments in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue sharply fell to over 1 million last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in revenue of more than 106 billion VND (4.6 million USD), down 72.62 percent year on year.



The figures were released by the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre on January 17.



Service revenue slumped by 75 percent to 4.9 billion VND.



The central province is expected to become a cultural, tourism and health care centre in Southeast Asia by 2030, and a festival city of Asia by 2045.

e is also set to become one of the country’s hubs in the fields of science, technology, multidisciplinary education and training, and national defence-security.

During the 2021 -2025 period, Thua Thien-Hue will work to earn the status of a centrally-run city and complete the expansion of Hue city before 2022 as planned./.