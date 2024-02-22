According to the newly-issued plan by the municipal People’s Committee, the site will have regular openings on the last two weekends of each month starting from February 24-25.

The move is expected to help people understand the city's history of formation and development, and contribute to building and developing its brand, and its image of a friendly administration.

The plan also aims to survey the direction of developing unique and characteristic tourism products associated with the city’s culture and history, contributing to attracting domestic and foreign tourists to the city./.

VNA