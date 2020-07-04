Quang Ninh received more than 1.2 million tourists between May 15 and mid-June to earn about 2.7 trillion VND (116.03 million USD) in revenue.

The province has launched a stimulus package worth 200 billion VND to boost travel demand. It offered free admission for visitors to the World’s Heritage Site Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh Museum, and the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscape in May and is giving discounts to those visiting these sites during June and July.

New services have also been rolled out to lure tourists, such as Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh – the first Japan-style onsen resort in Vietnam - and five-star express boat from Tuan Chau to the islands of Co To and Minh Chau./.

VNA