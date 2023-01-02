Travel Da Nang - A dynamic and peaceful city Da Nang is one of the five centrally-run cities with high growth rates in all regards, including economy, culture, education, and science and technology. It is also one of 20 green cities in the world with the lowest carbon footprint, and has been voted “the most liveable city” in Vietnam.

Destinations Hanoi - City of peace The Trip Advisor website ranked Hanoi in the top 25 most popular travel destinations in Asia and 25 most popular tourist destinations in the world, while Time Magazine in the US voted it one of three destinations in Vietnam in the top 100 most wonderful places in the world.

Destinations Lao Cai grows in appeal as winter arrives Every season in Lao Cai can be considered a season of tourism, but winter in the northern mountainous province adds to the beauty of the local surroundings because of the unique charm of white snow in a tropical land.

Travel Ta Dung Lake: “Ha Long Bay in the Central Highlands” On an area of some 50 square kilometres, Ta Dung Lake in Lam Dong province accommodates 36 large and small islands and boasts cool weather all year round. It has been dubbed “Ha Long Bay in the Central Highlands”.