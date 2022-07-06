Hana Tour, a leading travel agency in the Republic of Korea, has launched a wide range of attractive tourism packages to Vietnam after pre-pandemic visa exemptions were resumed and quarantine requirements were scrapped for foreign visitors.

Many other travel companies are also promoting tours to Vietnam.



Figures from the General Statistics Office showed Vietnam welcomed 172,900 foreign arrivals in May, up 70.6 percent compared to April and 12.8-fold year-on-year. Tens of thousands of Koreans visited Vietnam in the month, making it the largest source market.



Though tourism has shown robust signs of recovery as COVID-19 is brought under control in Vietnam, observers have said that the country needs to sharpen its focus on promoting itself as a “safe destination” to attract more visitors.



Along with the Republic of Korea, Japan is also a market of potential for Vietnamese tourism.



Vietnam’s stunning landscapes and unique culture appeal to many foreigners’ tastes. To see a stronger recovery, its tourism sector needs to map out promotional plans to send images of the country out to the world./.

VNA