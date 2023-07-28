Tourists to Hanoi expect to reach 14.7 million in seven months (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The number of tourists to Hanoi in the first seven months of this year is expected to reach 14.7 million, an increase of 38.7% compared to the same period in 2022, the municipal Department of Tourism reported.

Of the figure, the number of international arrivals is forecasted to hit 2.43 million, up 5.7 times year on year while domestic tourists are estimated at 12.3 million, a rise of 20.6%.

Total revenue from tourism in the period is approximated at 53.7 trillion VND (2.3 billion USD), a year-on-year expansion of 68.3%.

The average occupancy of local hotels in the reviewed period is estimated to reach 57.3%, a hike of 25.5% year on year.

In July alone, the number of international arrivals to the capital city is estimated at more than 380,000, 2.5 times higher compared to the same period last year and an upturn of 19.4% compared to the previous month.

The number of domestic holiday-makers is estimated at 2 million, a rise of 11.1% year on year, and 5.3% compared to June.

Total revenue tourism in the month is reckoned to reach more than 8.6 trillion VND, a gain of 37.7% year on year and 9.8% compared to previous month.

One of the factors attracting tourists to the capital city is the much-anticipated concert of Black Pink, the Republic of Korea’s girl group phenomenon, who are scheduled to perform at My Dinh stadium for two nights on July 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, the average occupancy of hotels in July is estimated to reach 60.8%, a surge of 19.2% year on year but a decrease of 5.1% compared to the month before.

In the coming time, the department will cooperate to organise events to promote tourism in the locality, such as a contest of tourism photos and the Hanoi tourism souvenir festival in the third quarter, and an Ao dai festival in the fourth quarter, among others.

In addition, the department will also strengthen collaboration and promotion activities to attract international tourists in key markets such as Northeast Asia, France, the EU, the US, India and China./.

VNA