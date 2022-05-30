Tourists at The Huc Bridge, a popular spot in in the heart of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The capital city of Hanoi welcomed 6.53 million tourists in the first five months of 2022, more than double the figure in the same period last year.



The city greeted 126,200 foreign visitors, particularly during SEA Games 31 held earlier this May. It earned an estimated 18.9 trillion VND (815.36 million USD) from tourism, doubling the previous year's figure.

The municipal Department of Tourism projected that tourist arrivals in the first half of 2022 will triple from the same period last year to hit 8.61 million, including 211,300 foreigners; and tourism revenue will reach 25.2 trillion VND.



Tourism activities in Hanoi have resumed and new products have been launched to attract tourists at home and abroad, Director of the Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang said.



Tourism companies have been guided to build products focusing on the city’s strengths such as culture, sports and MICE tourism, along with agrotourism.



The department will also advise the municipal People’s Committee to promote Hanoi's image./.