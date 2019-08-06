The number of visitors to the island district of Ly Son in the central province of Quang Ngai has so far this year increased to 140,000.

This increase is attributable to the organisation of traditional festivals and a wide range of cultural, art, and entertainment activities such as an international paragliding champs, in addition to the sea and island cultural week in the locality in recent times.

The number of visitors making the trip to Ly Son has skyrocketed in recent years. 2016 saw the island welcome 165,000 tourists, a 37.5-fold increase compared to 2010 and a 20-fold rise against 2013’s figures.

The number of tourists visiting the island district reached 200,000 in 2017 and 230,000 last year, with tourism revenue hitting 276 billion VND.

The district has now set a target of welcoming 300,000 arrivals by the end of the year, an increase of 70,000 visitors from last year.

Currently, the island district is home to 124 accommodation establishments, including eight hotels, 56 lodgings, and 60 homestays, with a total of more than 750 rooms. The district continues to call on businesses to invest in tourism activities by improving the overall quality of accommodation units, in addition to preserving and restoring historic relics and tourist sites. - VNA