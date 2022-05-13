Seizing this golden opportunity, the local tourism sector has introduced a number of attractive tour packages. In particular, the 12 localities hosting SEA Games’ events have prepared tours and programmes for foreign teams and international media.

Saigontourist, one of the sector’s largest travel companies, has registered to provide tours during the Games, linking Hanoi with other localities and catering to both domestic and foreign tourists.

Information on tours can be found on the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism’s website at http:// seagames31.vietnamtourism.gov.vn./.

VNA