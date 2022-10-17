Travel Overnight cruise ship service piloted in Nha Trang Bay The south central province of Khanh Hoa has just approved a new tourist service: an overnight cruise ship in Nha Trang Bay.

Travel New tourism model educating students on Hanoi launched “Thang Long – Hanoi: Past and Present”, a tourism product, has been launched to educate students on Hanoi and help promote the city’s exploration.

Destinations Unique coastal route on Con Dao Island One tourist attraction that should not be missed on a visit to Con Dao Island, off the coast of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, is the coastal route along its southern reaches.

Travel Bac Giang works to create breakthrough in tourism development The northern province of Bac Giang is set to take a series of measures to create a breakthrough in tourism development and turning it into a key economic sector, a provincial official has said.