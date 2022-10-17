Tours to RoK, Japan heat up tourism market
As Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) further ease COVID-19 border entry regulations for foreigners, Vietnamese businesses are confident in the growth of tourism.
The Republic of Korea is a popular destination among travellers after the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo nld.com.vn)
According to the Japan Tourism Promotion Agency (JNTO), Japan has been ready to welcome international visitors since last week.
On October 11, the first tour to Japan, operated by BenThanh Tourist, departed from Ho Chi Minh City to Tokyo after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the RoK has officially announced the removal of a COVID-19 post-entry PCR test from the beginning of October.
With this new policy, visitors to the RoK only need to fill in their personal information on the Q-code website and later receive the Q-code for immigration procedures.
Nguyen Minh Man, Director of the Communications and Marketing Department of TSTtourist Company, said that recent tours to the RoK, with increasingly favourable entry policies, have received positive feedback from tourists.
Nguyen Nguyet Van Khanh, Director of the Marketing Department of Vietravel Tourism Company, said that as soon as official announcements were rolled out, the company immediately worked with the General Department of Tourism and airlines to offer the most affordable tours to the two key markets of Japan and Taiwan (China).
“At the moment, tours to Japan are priced from 24 million VND (992.9 USD) per person and those to Taiwan from 11 million VND per person. Vietnamese tourists who are uncertain of visa procedures to the RoK will be taken care of by the company’s consultants,” Khanh added.
At Saigontourist Travel Service Company, tours to the RoK, Japan and Taiwan have been carefully prepared, with seats being sold until the end of December.
The company has also collaborated with service providers in localities and different airlines to build a specific departure schedule for the Lunar New Year, said Doan Thi Thanh Tra, Director of the Marketing and Communications Department of Saigontourist.
Fiditour Travel Company - Vietluxtour is also preparing for the re-opening of foreign tour markets, especially the Northeast Asian market.
Tran Thi Bao Thu, Communications Director of Fiditour Travel - Vietluxtour, said that the company has re-opened tours departing in November to Japan and the RoK and is ready to open tours to Taiwan as soon as possible.
Control of the COVID-19 pandemic, together with loosened visa policies and regulations for international visitors will greatly contribute to the recovery of foreign tourism.
It is crucial for travel companies to create attractive promotions with better pricing policies considering that Northeast Asian tourism will recover quickly and tourism demand will spike up especially at the beginning of 2023 with cherry blossom season, Thu said./.