Towards future generations of living green
To raise awareness on environmental protection among students, many schools have implemented various initiatives with a hope for future generations with habits of living green.
With a balloon-free opening ceremony, Marie Curie High School in Hanoi selected the theme of the last school year as "A school year for environment".
In order to turn the knowledge on environmental protection into reality, teachers often accompany students to create decorations from recycled materials like this.
Even at an early age, many schools are focusing on teaching children the skills to recycle plastic waste, gradually sowing awareness of environmental protection for children./.