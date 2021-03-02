World Thailand: COVID-19-epicentre shrimp market reopens The Central Shrimp Market in Thailand’s coastal province of Samut Sakhon – the epicentre of the country’s second COVID-19 wave – reopened on March 1 after being closed since December 19.

World Indonesia, Japan further intensify industrial cooperation Indonesia and Japan continue to further intensify comprehensive economic cooperation, especially in the industrial sector, and the synergy between the two countries is expected to have a positive impact on stimulating business enthusiasm amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

World Thailand shifts focus to high value-added economy Thailand’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has approved a framework for the country's 13th national economic and social development plan, spanning from 2022 to 2026, with the focus placed on high value-added economic development.

World Malaysian PM highlights government’s one-year achievements Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 1 held a press meeting marking one year since the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition took over the Government.