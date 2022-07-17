Business Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 710 million usd in H1 Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 710 million USD in the first six months of 2022, the General Statistics Office has reported.

Business PM attends inauguration of Song Hau 1 Thermal Power Plant Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the inauguration ceremony of Song Hau 1 Thermal Power Plant Project in Mai Dam town, Chau Thanh district, the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, on July 16.

Business Fourteen automakers to join Vietnam Motor Show 2022 Fourteen auto brands have to date confirmed their participation in the Vietnam Motor Show 2022 – the largest of its kind in the Southeast Asian country.

Business PM attends investment promotion conference in Hau Giang Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 16 attended an investment promotion conference in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang.