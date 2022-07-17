Toyota Vietnam enjoys good business results in H1
Hanoi (VNA) – Toyota Vietnam produced 16,629 vehicles in the first six months of this year, pushing its total number of manufactured vehicles so far to 621,051, the company reported.
In the first half of this year, Toyota Vietnam sold 43,986 vehicles (including Lexus cars), a surge of 47% over the same period last year.
So far, the firm has sold 814,128 vehicles, continuing to lead the market in the sales of passenger cars in the first six months of 2022.
In the period, Toyota Vietnam opened three new sale agencies, raising the total number to 81 in 42 provinces and cities nationwide.
Meanwhile, the company earned 37 million USD from exporting automobile spare parts and accessories in the period, up 11% year on year. It also paid 615 million USD to the State budget, a 54% rise over the same period last year.
Toyota Vietnam attributed the results to the introduction of new products, including new Corolla Altis model, MPV Veloz Cross and Avanza Premio.
Particularly, Toyota Vios and Toyota Corolla Cross have regularly entered the list of best-sellers in the first half of this year with 11,937 and 10,913 vehicles sold, respectively.
Alongside, Toyota Vietnam also continued its contributions to the society through activities to promote traffic safety, environmental protection, education and human resources development.
Since 2021, the firm has engaged in the programme of planting 1 billion trees launched by the Vietnamese Government./.
