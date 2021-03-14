Toyota Vietnam sees sales down in February
Toyota Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd. (TMV) sold 2,451 vehicles in February, down 45 percent from the previous month, the company said.
Toyota's sedan model Vios (Photo: Toyota Vietnam)Hanoi (VNA) - Toyota Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd. (TMV) sold 2,451 vehicles in February, down 45 percent from the previous month, the company said.
SUV model Corolla Cross and sedan model Vios were among the top 10 best-sellers in the Vietnamese market in the month, with 726 and 554 units handed over to customers.
As many as 995 domestically-assembled vehicles were sold last month, making up more than 41 percent of the company’s total sales.
Although Toyota Vios was included in the list of the top 10 best-sellers, the model slid from the 5th position in January to the 8th in February, with only 554 units.
Meanwhile, Toyota's SUV model Corolla Cross was named among the top five best-sellers, with 726 units.
A report by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said its members sold 13,585 vehicles in the month, a drop of 22 percent from the previous month.
The figure comprised 6,939 passenger cars, 3,767 commercial and 179 special-use vehicles.
The sales of domestically-assembled vehicles fell 41 percent month on month to 8,610 vehicles, while that of completely built-up (CBU) vehicles dropped 58 percent over January to 4,975 units.
However, VAMA member automakers’ sales in the first two months of this year still rose 21 percent year on year to 40,017 vehicles.
Experts held that the figure did not reflect the situation of the Vietnamese automobile market, as it did not include sales of many brands such as Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, Volkswagen and Volvo, whose sales were not revealed./.