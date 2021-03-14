Business LILAMA tries to complete key petrochemical project on schedule LILAMA Corporation will strive to complete the construction of Long Son Petrochemical Refinery Plant project in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on schedule so that its commercial operation could begin in late 2022.

Business HDBank raises working capital, earmarks credit package for customers hit by COVID-19 HDBank has increased its working capital by 71 million USD through a syndicated loan from a consortium of eight leading Taiwanese banks and an Indian bank arranged by Mega International Commercial Bank.

Business Mekong district produces high-quality sweet potatoes for export Dong Thap province’s Chau Thanh district has expanded the cultivation of high-quality sweet potatoes for export and will develop processed sweet-potato products that meet the standards of the country’s ‘one commune – one product’ (OCOP) programme.

Business Work on new terminal of Tan Son Nhat Airport to begin in October The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said it is making active preparations so that work on the passenger terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City can begin in October 2021.