Business 2020 AgroViet slated for December The 2020 Vietnam International Agriculture Fair (AgroViet 2020) will be held in December due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture (Agritrade) Dao Van Ho said.

Business Vietnamese, Japanese consumer goods companies to be brought together An event linking producers and traders of high-quality Japanese household commodities and consumer goods with Vietnamese partners, called GOOD GOODS Japan, will take place in Hanoi from August 24 to October 30.

Business Property market to develop strongly in next two years: Insider Though the COVID-19 pandemic may linger into the end of 2020, the property market will bounce back soon and develop strongly in 2021 and 2022 thanks to the Government’s resolve and timely action, according to Savills Vietnam Managing Director Neil MacGregor.

Business VinaSeed’s rice products conquer international market Vietnam Rice Company Limited (Vinarice) of Vinaseed – a member of The PAN Group, has obtained the certificate of food safety management systems (FSSC 22000) for processing, packaging and distribution by Bureau Veritas – the UK's leading independent organisation for certification.