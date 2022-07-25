Business HCM City calls for US investment to 10 major projects Ho Chi Minh City has called on US enterprises to invest in 10 major projects of the city, especially those in infrastructure construction.

Business PV GAS D targets status of leading natural gas distributor PetroVietnam Low Pressure Gas Distribution JSC (PV Gas D) – a subsidiary of Vietnam Gas Corporation (PV GAS) -aims to become a leading natural gas products and re-engineered LNG distributor, ensuring clean fuel supply to industrial parks and urban areas in Vietnam, according to its business strategy to 2025.

Business Vietnam to become leader in global blockchain industry With the boom in blockchain technology and speedy digital transformation, Vietnam has great potential for blockchain development to compete in the global market, speakers said at a recent seminar in HCM City.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,207 VND/USD on July 25, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 22).