Business Vietnam’s exports forecast to plunge in Q1 Vietnam’s exports are forecast to plunge in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Business Vietnam’s two big cities lead region in dynamic growth: JLL Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi continue to lead the momentum in Southeast Asia, ranking third and seventh among the most dynamic cities in the world, according to the City Momentum Index recently issued by property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle.

Business Disbursement of public investment still low in January Disbursement of public investment was low in January due to impacts of the week-long Tet holiday, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Agro processing gets tidal wave of investment Vietnamese businesses have been investing heavily in the agro-processing sector in recent years, helping it develop sustainably and effectively adapt to natural disasters and diseases.