This offers hope to tra fish businesses, which are facing difficulties in large traditional markets, such as the European Union and the US.

By way of example, exports to Germany have increased 25% so far this year over the same period last year, to New Zealand by 17%, Sweden by 25%, and Finland by 18-fold.

Declines in other markets will gradually narrow over the remaining months of 2023 as they prepare for year-end holidays and festivals.

If the market proceeds smoothly and people and businesses have sufficient capital to maintain production and processing, analysts hope that, tra fish exports may reach nearly 1.8 billion USD for the year as a whole./.

VNA