Tra fish exports to Russia slump
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Export revenue of tra fish to the Russian market in the first 10 months of this year fell 31 percent compared to last year to 12.5 million USD, reported the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).
According to the association, the sharp drop followed last year’s declining trend, and was likely to continue for the rest of 2019.
VASEP said that in the last two years, Russia’s tra fish consumption has been modest, with unstable import prices.
Meanwhile, the European country’s imports of frozen tra fish fillets have increased slightly by 3 percent, but that of frozen whole fish have fallen 29 percent./.