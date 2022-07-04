Business PV Coating wins contract in Myanmar PetroVietnam Coating JSC, a member of PetroVietnam Gas JSC, has won a contract to coat a 14-inch, 9.5km-long marine pipeline using anti-corrosion method and reinforced concrete as part of a mining project run by Thailand's PTTEP Group in Myanmar.

Business Vietnam’s GDP expands 7.72% in Q2 Vietnam’s Gross Domestic Product in the second quarter of this year was estimated to increase 7.72% year-on-year, higher than the growth rates in the same quarters during the 2011-2021 period, the General Statistics Office has reported.

Business Newly-established businesses exceed 70,000 in first half There were 76,233 newly-registered enterprises in the first six months of this year, an increase of over 13% compared to the same period last year.