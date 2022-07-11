According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (or VASEP in short), seafood exports were expected to rake in nearly 5.8 billion USD for Vietnam in the first six months, up almost 40% year-on-year.

Most seafood products witnessed high export growth rates in the first half, of which tra (pangasius) fish led the group with an estimated value of 1.43 billion USD, up 83.2%, accounting for one-fourth of total seafood export value.

VASEP said, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has pushed up the price of seafood, forcing UK importers to find alternative products, which is a good opportunity for Vietnamese tra fish exporters.

The opportunity became bigger after the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, which officially came into force on May 1, 2021, slashes the UK's import tax to zero%, VASEP noted./.

VNA