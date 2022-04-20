The COVID-19 pandemic and a disruption to the supply chain in 2021 hindered fish farming households, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers. The scarcity is projected to last until the end of the second quarter.



Tra fish exports reached 646 million USD in the first quarter of this year, posting year-on-year growth of 88 percent and making up 27 percent of the country’s aquatic product exports, data from the association showed.



Enterprises have enjoyed profits in the last quarter, with their factories now running at full capacity.



Agricultural authorities are calling on firms and farmers to step up science-technology application in production and collaboration to save costs and improve quality to sharpen their competitive edge, while at the same time meeting the requirements of stringent markets./.

VNA