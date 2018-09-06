Tra fish exports are likely to surpass 2 billion USD for the first time this year, presenting an opportunity for Vietnam’s aquatic product exports to realise or even exceed its yearly goal of 9 billion USD.

Tra fish is one of three key aquatic exports of Vietnam, alongside shrimp and tuna.

In January-July, tra fish shipped overseas reeled in nearly 1.2 billion USD, up about 20 percent year-on-year.

The figure means Vietnam exported 200 million USD of Tra fish on a monthly average, up 50 million USD compared to the same periods in recent years.

Meanwhile, shrimp and tuna exports are predicted to hit 4-4.2 billion USD and hit 560 million USD by year’s end, respectively.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers the 9 billion USD export target set for the sector in 2018 is within reach.

In the first eight months of 2018, fishery exports were estimated at nearly 5.5 billion USD.-VNA