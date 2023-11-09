Hotline: (024) 39411349
Tra Su cajeput forest - An ideal place to seek serenity

Visitors to the Tra Su cajeput forest in An Giang province may easily feel overwhelmed by natural green scenery, with the vitality from the cajeput trees creating a cool, pleasant space.
  • The 845-hectare Tra Su cajeput forest was established in 1983 in Vinh Trung and Van Giao communes in Tinh Bien district, and lies partly adjacent to O Long Vy commune in Chau Phu district. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Visitors to the forest will have the opportunity to explore a flooded forest ecosystem west of the Hau River, boasting rare and diverse flora and fauna. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Visitors switch from motorboat to rowboat to head deeper into every corner of the forest. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Visitors will be immersed in a natural “symphony” of calls from white and grey storks and black-crowned night heron. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Excitement grows as foreign tourists move through the cajeput forest, immersing themselves in nature. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

