Tra Su cajeput forest - An ideal place to seek serenity
The 845-hectare Tra Su cajeput forest was established in 1983 in Vinh Trung and Van Giao communes in Tinh Bien district, and lies partly adjacent to O Long Vy commune in Chau Phu district. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Visitors to the forest will have the opportunity to explore a flooded forest ecosystem west of the Hau River, boasting rare and diverse flora and fauna. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Visitors switch from motorboat to rowboat to head deeper into every corner of the forest. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Visitors will be immersed in a natural “symphony” of calls from white and grey storks and black-crowned night heron. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Excitement grows as foreign tourists move through the cajeput forest, immersing themselves in nature. (Photo: Vietnamplus)