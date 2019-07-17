A road paved with asphalt in Long Thoi commune of Tieu Can district, Tra Vinh province (Photo: VNA)

Tra Vinh (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has carried out a plan to improve rural roads at a cost of almost 3.62 trillion VND (155.9 million USD).



The plan aims to better the province’s rural roads to meet travelling and good transportation demand of local residents, contributing to the realisation of the national target programme on building new-styled rural areas and provincial socio-economic development.



From now to 2020, Tra Vinh is to allocate over 349 billion VND to build more than 248 km of roads and five bridges totalling 120m in length.



Afterwards, the province will spend nearly 3.27 trillion VND on the construction of 1,671 km of roads and up to 305 new bridges with a combined length of nearly 7,000m.



Tra Vinh has set a target to have half of its total 85 communes and the three districts of Cau Ke, Cang Long and Duyen Hai recognised as new-style rural areas in 2020.



To date, as many as 42 communes and Tieu Can district of the province have received the title.



The National Target Programme on New-style Rural Area Building, initiated by the Government in 2010, sets 19 criteria on socio-economic development, politics, and defence. The number of criteria was increased to 20 in 2015.



The list of criteria includes the development of infrastructure, the improvement of production capacity, environmental protection, and the promotion of cultural values.-VNA