Environment Vietnam raises contributions to global effort to respond to climate change The updated NDC of Vietnam identifies mitigation measures for the 2021-2030 period, and strategic adaptation tasks and measures to minimize damage caused by climate change that are specific to each sector.

Environment Ca Mau reports serious erosion in western sea dyke Serious erosion has been spotted at many sections on the sea dykes along the western coast in the southernmost province of Ca Mau, posing threat to fields inside the dyke, said the province’s steering committee for natural disaster control and search and rescue on August 5.

Environment Construction industry issues action plan on emissions The Ministry of Construction has announced a national action plan on green growth in 2020-2030 focusing on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and implementing the Paris Agreement.

Environment Two die as storm Sinlaku sweeps through northern provinces Storm Sinlaku, the second of its kind to enter the East Sea since the beginning of this year, has caused two deaths, according to reports from the provinces at a meeting in Hanoi on August 3.