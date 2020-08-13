Tra Vinh approves 2nd phase of embankment project along Co Chien river
The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has approved the second phase of a 760-km long embankment project along the Co Chien river.
The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has a total of 8km of eroded coastal sections and 1.5km of eroded river sections. Photo: VNA
Tra Vinh (VNA) - The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has approved the second phase of a 760-km long embankment project along the Co Chien river.
The total investment capital for the second phase will be 88 billion VND (3.8 million USD), sourced from the central and provincial budgets.
The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will be the investor of the nearly 1.5km embankment project.
In the second phase, a 760-km embankment section will be built along Co Chien river in Long Tri village in Tra Vinh city’s Long Duc commune.
In the first phase, a 717-m embankment section was built. Construction of the entire embankment is expected to be finished in 2023.
Pham Minh Truyen, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the embankment will help ensure safety for infrastructure along the river, fruit gardens, and residential areas. This landscape is part of tourism development in the Long Tri isle ecological reserve area, which is expected to create more income for local residents.
The province has a coastline of more than 65 km and many branches of Tien and Hau rivers. Because of climate change, many river banks and dykes have eroded, affecting production and quality of life.
The province has asked for capital from the central government for construction of coastal dykes and river embankments.
Earlier this year, the People’s Committee approved construction of embankments along the Lang The river in Cang Long district’s Dai Phuoc commune and at coastal areas in Cau Ngang and Duyen Hai districts and Duyen Hai town.
Total capital for these projects will be 260 billion VND (11 million USD). They are slated to be finished in 2022 and 2023.
More than 100 eroded areas exist along rivers and the coast in the province. They include the Hau river in Cau Ke, Tieu Can and Tra Cu districts and the Co Chien river in Cang Long, Chau Thanh and Cau Ngang districts, and Tra Vinh city; and on the Nhi hamlet coast in Cau Ngang district’s My Long commune, the Hiep Thanh coast in Duyen Hai town and Nhan islet in Duyen Hai district.
The province has a total of 8km of eroded coastal sections and 1.5km of eroded river sections./.