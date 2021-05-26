Tra Vinh attracts 13 investment projects in first five months
The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh lured 13 investment projects worth nearly 10.3 trillion VND (over 446.5 million USD) in the first five months of 2021, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Among them are three large projects: the Dong Thanh 1 and Dong Thanh 2 wind power plants, with total registered capital of about 9.45 trillion VND, and a project on infrastructure construction in the Co Chien Industrial Park worth nearly 750 billion VND.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Han said local authorities are making every effort to call for investment in maritime economic development, tourism, industry, agriculture, infrastructure development in industrial parks and clusters, and urban development.
According to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Tra Vinh’s provincial competitiveness index (PCI) climbed 10 places to 48th nationwide in 2020. The province aims to climb at least 5 places this year.
Tran Thi Kim Hoang, Director of the centre for promoting investment and supporting business at the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, said the agency is speeding up promotional activities to introduce the locality’s investment and business environment to investors as well as its potential, strengths, and investment attraction policies.
Attention has been also paid to strengthening inter-regional investment promotions and cooperative activities towards attracting more investment to the province.
The centre is coordinating with relevant agencies to accelerate the implementation of a sustainable marine-based economic development project to 2030, while supporting the department in adjusting and issuing preferential policies for investment in the locality, she said.
Tra Vinh is home to 382 valid investment projects with total registered capital of 8.38 billion USD, including 41 foreign-invested projects worth 3.1 billion USD./.