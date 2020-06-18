Tra Vinh: Climate change adaptation project benefits the poor
Nearly 81 billion VND (3.48 million USD) has been disbursed by the climate change adaptation co-sponsoring fund (CCA) to support poor and near-poor households in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh in developing climate change adaptation production models during the 2014-2019 period.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Tra Vinh (VNA) - Nearly 81 billion VND (3.48 million USD) has been disbursed by the climate change adaptation co-sponsoring fund (CCA) to support poor and near-poor households in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh in developing climate change adaptation production models during the 2014-2019 period.
The information was revealed by the Coordination Board of the “Adaptation in the Mekong Delta” (AMD) project in Tra Vinh at a meeting on June 18 to review the CCA fund in the locality.
According to Huynh Nghia Tho, Director of the Coordination Board of the AMD project in Tra Vinh, the project, which is funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), has been implemented in the locality during 2014-2020.
It aims to help 15,000 poor and near-poor families in 30 communes better their capacity in adapting to climate change and improve livelihoods.
The project’s total budget is 522 billion VND (22.4 million USD), including 233.5 billion VND in IFAD loans, 126.5 billion VND in IFAD non-refundable aid, 79.5 billion VND (3.49 million USD) from the Vietnamese Government, and the remainder from beneficiaries.
The CCA fund is one of four investment sources for the project. It brings in practical effectiveness through directly supporting poor and near-poor households, business households, and cooperative groups, with priority given to households of the Khmer people and women.
The fund helps share risks and encourages farmers to apply appropriate production and service models to create sustainable incomes in the context of climate change.
From 2014 to 2019, the CCA funded 886 business and production plans, with over 7,400 beneficiaries./.