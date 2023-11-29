Environment Binh Chau - Phuoc Buu Nature Reserve The Binh Chau - Phuoc Buu Nature Reserve in Xuyen Moc district, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, is the only relatively-intact coastal primeval forest remaining in Vietnam. Thanks to conservation efforts and a diverse ecosystem, the reserve holds great potential for tourism development.

Business Vietnam building sustainable fisheries sector Fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing towards harmonising with international regulations and ensuring the sustainable development of the fisheries sector is a major goal and commitment for Vietnam. It has recently increased its cooperation with the EU to quickly remove the latter’s “yellow card” warning on IUU fishing in the country.

Videos Gov’t exerts efforts to secure sustainable future via green transition Right after the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in 2021, the Government took bold steps to realise its set targets on emissions reduction and climate change response.

Business Vietnam’s rubber industry goes green Many domestic rubber firms are pursuing a green strategy in an effort to reduce waste and verify sustainable forest management certificates to better promote the Vietnamese rubber brand globally.