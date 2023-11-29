Tra Vinh declares coastal landslide emergency
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Tra Vinh (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has recently declared a state of emergency following coastal landslides in Truong Long Hoa commune and embankment collapses in Hiep Thanh commune, Duyen Hai town.
Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Truong Giang said that Hiep Thanh commune's coastal embankment was built in 2008 to prevent landslides, and protect production, people's lives and the commune’s sea dyke.
However, due to impact of high tides and strong waves, it often collapses and subsides, posing a risk of affecting about 50 hectares of production land and the lives of 30 households.
Meanwhile, landslides occur on around 6.3km of Truong Long Hoa commune’s beach, affecting 35 hectares of residential land and 350 hectares of cultivation land, and threatening the lives and property of 478 households with 1,735 members, and around 130 hectares of coastal forest.
To minimise damage caused by landslides and embankment collapses, leaders of the provincial People's Committee directed the Duyen Hai town People's Committee to install warning signs and disseminate on the mass media the situation of landslides, collapses and subsidence.
Localities were required to arrange forces to closely monitor developments of landslides, collapses, and subsidence, and regularly report to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, and at the same time prepare materials, human resources, and vehicles to respond when landslides, collapses, and subsidence threaten the safety of people's lives and property./.