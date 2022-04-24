Society Telecom group pledges to sponsor 31st SEA Games with IT support Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has become the seventh diamond sponsor of the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, which will be held in Hanoi next month.

Society World Vision Vietnam, Hai Phong to improve transferable skills for youth As many as 600 high school students and 95 teachers in Ngo Quyen District, the northern port city of Hai Phong, will be equipped with information technology skills in a recently-started project.

Society VNA Press Awards 2021 honour journalists Winners of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Press Awards 2021 were commended at a ceremony held at the agency’s headquarters in Hanoi on April 22.