Society Man prosecuted for arranging illegal stay for foreigners in Vietnam The investigation policy agency of southern Binh Duong province’s police on May 16 decided to prosecute a man for arranging illegal stay for foreigners in Vietnam.

Society Ninh Thuan raises baa for sheep farming The south – central province of Ninh Thuan has raised sheep breeding to an industrial scale using advanced techniques to improve productivity and value.

Society HCM City: Monks, Buddhist followers offer prayers to COVID-19-hit India Special prayers were offered to India, which has experienced a great deal of loss from COVID-19, by Vietnamese monks and Buddhist followers in Ho Chi Minh City at a ceremony held on May 15.

Society Canada seminar spotlights President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career The Canada – Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on May 15 held an online seminar featuring the life and career of late President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of his 131st birthday (May 19).