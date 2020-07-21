Business Generating power for green recovery and sustainable future In the wake of Vietnam’s first ever National Energy Summit in July 2020, Swedish ambassador Ann Måwe reflects over Sweden’s journey, and areas where the two countries can cooperate in the development of renewable energy.

Business Quang Ninh, Da Nang shake hands in tourism promotion The northern province of Quang Ninh and the central city of Da Nang have shaken hands on a shared tourism promotional programme, to further exploit local tourist sites and help travel companies recover.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on July 21 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,231 VND per USD on July 21, down 3 VND from the previous day.

Business HCM City urged to hasten public capital disbursement Under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, permanent Government members held a working session with key leaders of Ho Chi Minh City on July 20 to review public investment capital disbursement and tackle difficulties for several key projects in the city.