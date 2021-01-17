The family of Thach Thi So Kha in Long Son commune of Cau Ngang district, Tra Vinh province, escapes from poverty in 2020 thanks to preferential loans for developing chilli and cattle farming (Photo: VNA)

Tra Vinh (VNA) – Up to 4,010 households, including over 2,500 Khmer ethnic ones, in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh escaped from poverty in 2020 thanks to local efforts for sustainable poverty alleviation.



Last year, Tra Vinh mobilised more than 3.65 trillion VND (nearly 157.7 million USD) for activities assisting the poor to develop livelihoods, according to the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.



Department Director Nguyen Van Ut said funded with over 105 billion VND from the central budget for the implementation of the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction, local districts built 85 essential infrastructure facilities for agriculture and people’s daily activities, maintained 34 others in disadvantaged communes and villages, and carried out 89 projects to help deprived households develop livelihoods.



Besides, the Tra Vinh branch of the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies also provided loans worth over 820 billion VND for nearly 35,000 households to boost agricultural production in 2020.



Other lending programmes were also implemented to support less-privileged students, labour export, and house construction.



There are more than 5,200 households living under the poverty line in Tra Vinh at present, accounting for 1.8 percent of the total there.



For 2021, the province looks to reduce the household poverty rate by 1 - 1.5 percent, and by 1.5 - 2 percent among the Khmer ethnic group which makes up about 30 percent of its population./.