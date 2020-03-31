Tra Vinh: Nearly 11 mln USD earmarked to upgrade embankment
The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has earmarked a total of 260 billion VND (10.9 million USD) to consolidate and upgrade local river and sea embankments from now until 2023, as part of the effort to mitigate impact of the climate change.
The province has seen severe erosion, triggered by climate change, along rivers and coastal areas which has seriously been affecting production and life of the locals and caused damage to agricultural land and infrastructure projects.
Of the fund, 200 billion VND will be spent on upgrading dikes and embankments along the coast in the districts of Cau Ngang and Duyen Hai and Duyen Hai town from 2020 - 2023 and the remainder, for constructing dikes along Lang The river crossing Dai Phuong commune, Cang Long district, from 2020 – 2023.
Additionally, the provincial People’s Committee has requested the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to coordinate with relevant agencies in planting mangrove trees to protect the river banks and coastlines and educating people on the prevention of river and coastal encroachment./.
